Individuals need to understand the bible’s message of love and forgiveness

The next Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has talked about not taking himself too seriously but all Bible-believing Christians should be seriously concerned about his statement that the Bible has to fit current culture’s beliefs.

The church needs to be able to understand the ever-changing prevailing culture but in each generation the church has the responsibility to proclaim that God’s truth, as detailed in the Bible, is unchanging, and help individuals understand and respond to its message of love and forgiveness whatever the current culture believes.

J Longstaff

Lingerfield Church Lane

Buxted