Industry insight… WaterBear students secure wealth of opportunities

WaterBear, the College of Music with campuses in Brighton and Sheffield, is celebrating the wealth of unique performance and industry opportunities secured for students so far this academic year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dedicated Careers and Industry team at the landmark college has worked closely with WaterBear’s esteemed partner organisations to identify an abundance of invaluable opportunities for students to enhance their musical development, from work experience with promoters, to being an integral part of the tech team at a concert and playing their own gigs.

In recent months in Brighton, students have been presented with the prime opportunity to shadow the sound and tech team at the famous venue Concorde 2, furthering their experience within the sound engineering side of the music industry. Other students from the college have received coveted membership to the Music Managers Forum (MMF), the world’s largest professional community of music managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the Brighton campus, aspiring artists and musicians participated in a two-day event at Abbey Road Studios with masterclasses and panels hosted by the industry’s leading professionals. It was held in the iconic studios Two and Three, which were famously used to record hit albums by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Oasis, Adele and many more.

WaterBear Students - Everyday Saints

At the WaterBear venue in Brighton, students have many opportunities to grace the stage at regular jam nights and student-led events. More recently during WaterBear Live, four student bands, Lucretia Stokes, Tia Ice, Cimmerian, and Everyday Saints, spanning many genres including Indie, Soul, Folk and Metal were chosen to play. WaterBear also welcomed back alumni band, Signature Gold for a headline gig, and Student band Gobsmacked has been chosen to support WaterBear favourite ARXX for their headline gig this December.

Eve Massaad, Director of Marketing at WaterBear comments, “At WaterBear, we place great emphasis on a ‘learning-by-doing’ approach, and all of these events are focused on the development of our students’ skills, presenting them with various real-world opportunities to build their career portfolio. Our DIY ethos is ideal for aspiring musicians and artists looking to bolster their experience and develop invaluable industry connections.

“As a college, we are blessed to be based in cities with thriving music scenes, which are home to a huge variety of fantastic music venues. In Sheffield, we work with historic venues such as The Leadmill and Corporation, as well as the popular new venue Sidney&Matilda, allowing our students to perform at these venues, as well as go to soundchecks and gigs with various artists. In Brighton, WaterBear has its own venue, enabling students to book and run their own events, under the supervision of the college. The freedom the venue gives WaterBear students is crucial in giving them the all-important experience of the music industry, especially in regard to performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Careers and Industry team at WaterBear is made up of a wide array of music industry figures who come with extensive music industry experience from areas such as music management, A&R, live events and radio. Many are even working artists themselves.

WaterBear offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals. The college has built an unrivalled reputation for its dedication to specialist one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes, flexible course delivery and exclusive career development opportunities. WaterBear colleges are based in the heart of Brighton and Sheffield and also offer a range of online distance learning courses.

Students keen to find out more about the courses on offer at WaterBear Brighton or WaterBear Sheffield, or to enrol can visit: -

WaterBear Brighton https://waterbear.org.uk/brighton/