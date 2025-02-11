Ingfield Manor School’s 6th Form students shine in sensory panto performance

Ingfield Manor School in Billingshurst, part of Salutem Care and Education, recently held a spectacular 6th Form Sensory Panto – Dick Whittington. The event was a celebration of creativity and collaboration, as students worked together to produce an immersive and engaging theatrical experience.

Ingfield Manor School is a well-established special school catering to students aged 3–19 with neurological motor impairments, such as cerebral palsy, alongside associated medical and sensory needs. The panto, designed to be fully inclusive, provided a platform for students to showcase their talents while making theatre accessible and enjoyable for all.

The 6th Form students partnered with Head2Head Sensory Theatre, and were involved in every aspect of the production, from writing the script to designing props and costumes. Their enthusiasm and dedication were evident throughout the rehearsals and final performance.

“Students loved being involved in the creative process and also enjoyed watching the parts that they were not directly involved in,” said James Winchester, Principal of Ingfield Manor School. The show was performed for other students, not only allowing the performers to showcase their skills but also inspiring their peers to engage in creative activities.

Poppy enjoying taking part in the sensory panto

The sensory panto incorporated a range of interactive elements, including tactile props and lighting effects, to enhance the audience’s engagement. The result was a performance filled with laughter, joy, and a tremendous sense of achievement for all involved.

James Winchester, added: "By empowering our pupils to take the lead in creative projects, we are not only fostering their artistic talents but also building their confidence, communication skills, and sense of community. The success of the 6th Form Sensory Panto is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential."

The event highlights Ingfield Manor School’s dedication to creating meaningful and inclusive learning experiences, giving every pupil the tools to express themselves and succeed.