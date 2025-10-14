Innovation unleashed as Chichester College opens new STEM and Higher Education Centre

Excitement filled the college campus at the official opening of its brand-new STEM & Higher Education (HE) Centre last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Shelagh Legrave CBE, the Further Education Commissioner and former CEO of Chichester College Group, who also delivered a speech celebrating the milestone, alongside college Principal Helen Loftus.

Guests, including local councillors and the Deputy Mayor of Chichester, joined staff and students to explore the new three-storey building on Friday 10 October .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were able to explore the top-floor HE Centre, designed to support university-level study, as well as the engineering and computing suites on the first floor.

Helen Loftus, Andy Chater, Shelagh Legrave CBE and Andy Green stood outside the new centre.

On the ground floor, people were able to see some of the new cutting-edge automotive workshops – equipped for training in electric, hybrid, petrol, and diesel vehicle technologies.

Throughout the day, students showcased a range of exciting demonstrations, including virtual welding, composites, data analytics, and electric vehicle technology, as well as the ever-popular motorsport simulator.

Criminology students also impressed guests with a live forensics demonstration, investigating a vehicle as part of a mock crime scene.

Shelagh Legrave CBE praised the building, saying:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building is absolutely fantastic, and it’s going to provide state-of-the-art facilities for students in the future. It’s been a long time in the planning.

“I think having fantastic facilities and a wonderful building will inspire young people to see this as an option moving forward, and actually, the trend at the moment is for more and more youngsters to be looking for apprenticeships, and particularly at the higher level, and the HE floor will add that facility for them.”

Reflecting on her time working within the group, she added:

“It’s something, it was the best job I’ve ever had in my career, and it’s always lovely to see staff and students and see such a buzzing atmosphere, and we really do change lives through learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new STEM & HE Centre is part of Chichester College’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, industry-standard education. It has been funded through a Department for Education grant and capital support from the Office for Students.

Helen Loftus, Principal of Chichester College, added:

“This new centre represents a step forward for our college and our students. It’s more than just a building – it’s a hub of innovation, technical excellence, and collaboration.

“It’s designed to empower the next generation of scientists, engineers, and creative thinkers, while also creating a space where students and employers can come together to explore, invent, and grow.”