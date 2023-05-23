Inspirational students take part in Parallel Youth Games at Burgess Hill school

The highlight of Woodlands Meed’s sporting calendar has been hailed as a success this year after a record number of students took part.

The special needs school in Burgess HIll said that 48 students from Key Stage 3 arrived at The K2 in Crawley on Wednesday, May 17, to take part in the Parallel Youth Games.

PE leader Penny Gittens said: “Each and every student was absolutely amazing and we were blown away at how our inspirational students not only adapted to the day, but how they totally smashed it.”

The students represented the school in 10 different sports, including street soccer, boccia, table cricket, swimming, dance and bouldering. The school said many students represented Woodlands Meed for the first time with many making their Parallel Youth Games debut. The school added that pupils won bronze, silver and gold medals in boccia, golf and swimming.

Headteacher Adam Rowland said: “Events like the Parallel Youth Games are not only important, but vital in providing our students with an arena where they can compete and socialise with their peers.

“Congratulations to all our students who represented Woodlands Meed, we are so proud of all their hard work, effort and determination and thanks too to all the staff team, whose support, enthusiasm and hard work made the PYGs the success they were.”

Woodlands Meed is a generic special needs school and college where students have a broad range of special needs. Each student is offered individualised care and learning. Visit www.woodlandsmeed.co.uk to find out more.

