IT company sets up new service centre in Crawley to provide local schools with computer equipment and repairs

Class Technology Solutions Ltd and Easy4u opened a brand-new service centre (July 20) to help local schools maintain and service their IT systems.

The service centre provides a fit-for-purpose, professional space where laptops and tablets used by Crawley schools under the Easy4u subscription scheme can be maintained by dedicated technical staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director Neal Grayston said: “Class Technology Solutions recognise that good use of technology in schools can have a huge impact on student outcomes and teacher workload.

New IT service centre for schools opens in Crawley

“This significant investment into this dedicated school laptop service centre by Class Technology Solutions is just one of the ways the company is addressing the barriers to 1-2-1 standardised devices in schools, under the Easy4u education laptop scheme.

“Class Technology Solutions are very proud to be leading the way in providing innovative solutions to enhance digital learning in UK schools, and the team look forward to supporting students to reach their potential.”

Head of IT services at Christ’s Hospital School Paul Martin said: “‘Christ’s Hospital School is thrilled to be partnering with Easy4U, the new and exciting rental subscription service that provides an accessible and affordable digital education for everyone.”

The grand opening of the new IT service centre for schools