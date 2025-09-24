It’s a wonderfully surreal year for the winning art students in the bi-annual Farley Arts Trust Competition 2025

During this year’s September ArtWave Festival, Farley Arts Trust was delighted to unveil the 15 winning artworks and photographs in the second year of its Wonderfully Surreal Photographic Art event at the Atrium Gallery in the Marine Workshops, Newhaven.

Titled Strange but Familiar - students from East Sussex state secondary schools drew inspiration from the artistic legacy of both Roland Penrose and Lee Miller to create superb art works that inform, provoke and reference the Surrealist movement.

Griselda Bear, Chair of Farley Arts Trust enthused: “This year we are delighted to have received entries from more than 60 students doing A Level or GCSE visual arts at 11 schools, colleges or academies in East Sussex. We are always intrigued by the ideas, and impressed by the creativity and skills of the young people who take part in our projects.”

Antony Penrose, Founding Trustee at Farley Arts Trust continued: “Once again, our local students have presented a selection of work that would have gladdened the hearts of many of the original Surrealists. In every case we are informed, provoked and delighted, exactly according to the intention of Surrealism and this forcefully demonstrates the movement is alive and well among our young artists.”

WONDERFULLY SURREAL 2025 WINNERS:

Callum Beach - Uckfield College

Mikey Huggett - Seaford Academy, Newhaven who also received the first Sylvia Tidy Award

Jamil Ceesay - The Eastbourne Academy

Max Lewry - Bexhill Academy

Ava Lambert - Priory School, Lewes

Amelia Nott - Uckfield College

Lahni Berwick - The Eastbourne Academy

Athena Chadwick - Gildridge House, Eastbourne

Beth Martin - East Sussex College, Hastings

Amelia Sandys - Ratton Academy, Eastbourne

Amber Tamberlini - Heathfield Community College

Willow Elliot-Hudson - East Sussex College, Hastings

Zederick Castro - St Richard’s Catholic College, Bexhill

Rylan Ford - Uckfield College

Phoebe Plasted - The Turing School, Eastbourne

During the Awards, the Trust were delighted to present winning student Mikey Huggett from Seaford Academy with the first Sylvia Tidy Award. Sylvia Tidy was a long-standing Trustee and Chairperson on the Farley Arts Trust who sadly passed away earlier this year. The Trust are keen to continue Sylvia’s legacy of celebrating the young people whose work powerfully demonstrates awareness of important current issues of personal and community concern and Mikey was the well-deserving winner of this inaugural award.

Congratulations to all the winners for contributing to this exhibition which visitors have greatly enjoyed and praised highly. The talent this year was remarkable and the Trust looks forward to its next project - the Farley Arts Trust Awards and Exhibition that will take place in 2026.