It’s a wonderfully surreal year for the winning art students in the bi-annual Farley Arts Trust Competition 2025
Titled Strange but Familiar - students from East Sussex state secondary schools drew inspiration from the artistic legacy of both Roland Penrose and Lee Miller to create superb art works that inform, provoke and reference the Surrealist movement.
Griselda Bear, Chair of Farley Arts Trust enthused: “This year we are delighted to have received entries from more than 60 students doing A Level or GCSE visual arts at 11 schools, colleges or academies in East Sussex. We are always intrigued by the ideas, and impressed by the creativity and skills of the young people who take part in our projects.”
Antony Penrose, Founding Trustee at Farley Arts Trust continued: “Once again, our local students have presented a selection of work that would have gladdened the hearts of many of the original Surrealists. In every case we are informed, provoked and delighted, exactly according to the intention of Surrealism and this forcefully demonstrates the movement is alive and well among our young artists.”
WONDERFULLY SURREAL 2025 WINNERS:
- Callum Beach - Uckfield College
- Mikey Huggett - Seaford Academy, Newhaven who also received the first Sylvia Tidy Award
- Jamil Ceesay - The Eastbourne Academy
- Max Lewry - Bexhill Academy
- Ava Lambert - Priory School, Lewes
- Amelia Nott - Uckfield College
- Lahni Berwick - The Eastbourne Academy
- Athena Chadwick - Gildridge House, Eastbourne
- Beth Martin - East Sussex College, Hastings
- Amelia Sandys - Ratton Academy, Eastbourne
- Amber Tamberlini - Heathfield Community College
- Willow Elliot-Hudson - East Sussex College, Hastings
- Zederick Castro - St Richard’s Catholic College, Bexhill
- Rylan Ford - Uckfield College
- Phoebe Plasted - The Turing School, Eastbourne
During the Awards, the Trust were delighted to present winning student Mikey Huggett from Seaford Academy with the first Sylvia Tidy Award. Sylvia Tidy was a long-standing Trustee and Chairperson on the Farley Arts Trust who sadly passed away earlier this year. The Trust are keen to continue Sylvia’s legacy of celebrating the young people whose work powerfully demonstrates awareness of important current issues of personal and community concern and Mikey was the well-deserving winner of this inaugural award.
Congratulations to all the winners for contributing to this exhibition which visitors have greatly enjoyed and praised highly. The talent this year was remarkable and the Trust looks forward to its next project - the Farley Arts Trust Awards and Exhibition that will take place in 2026.