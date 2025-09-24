It’s a wonderfully surreal year for the winning art students in the bi-annual Farley Arts Trust Competition 2025

By Emma Donovan
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 15:04 BST
During this year’s September ArtWave Festival, Farley Arts Trust was delighted to unveil the 15 winning artworks and photographs in the second year of its Wonderfully Surreal Photographic Art event at the Atrium Gallery in the Marine Workshops, Newhaven.

Titled Strange but Familiar - students from East Sussex state secondary schools drew inspiration from the artistic legacy of both Roland Penrose and Lee Miller to create superb art works that inform, provoke and reference the Surrealist movement.

Most Popular

Griselda Bear, Chair of Farley Arts Trust enthused: “This year we are delighted to have received entries from more than 60 students doing A Level or GCSE visual arts at 11 schools, colleges or academies in East Sussex. We are always intrigued by the ideas, and impressed by the creativity and skills of the young people who take part in our projects.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Antony Penrose, Founding Trustee at Farley Arts Trust continued: “Once again, our local students have presented a selection of work that would have gladdened the hearts of many of the original Surrealists. In every case we are informed, provoked and delighted, exactly according to the intention of Surrealism and this forcefully demonstrates the movement is alive and well among our young artists.”

2025 Farley Arts Trust Wonderfully Surreal Winnersplaceholder image
2025 Farley Arts Trust Wonderfully Surreal Winners

WONDERFULLY SURREAL 2025 WINNERS:

  • Callum Beach - Uckfield College
  • Mikey Huggett - Seaford Academy, Newhaven who also received the first Sylvia Tidy Award
  • Jamil Ceesay - The Eastbourne Academy
  • Max Lewry - Bexhill Academy
  • Ava Lambert - Priory School, Lewes
  • Amelia Nott - Uckfield College
  • Lahni Berwick - The Eastbourne Academy
  • Athena Chadwick - Gildridge House, Eastbourne
  • Beth Martin - East Sussex College, Hastings
  • Amelia Sandys - Ratton Academy, Eastbourne
  • Amber Tamberlini - Heathfield Community College
  • Willow Elliot-Hudson - East Sussex College, Hastings
  • Zederick Castro - St Richard’s Catholic College, Bexhill
  • Rylan Ford - Uckfield College
  • Phoebe Plasted - The Turing School, Eastbourne

During the Awards, the Trust were delighted to present winning student Mikey Huggett from Seaford Academy with the first Sylvia Tidy Award. Sylvia Tidy was a long-standing Trustee and Chairperson on the Farley Arts Trust who sadly passed away earlier this year. The Trust are keen to continue Sylvia’s legacy of celebrating the young people whose work powerfully demonstrates awareness of important current issues of personal and community concern and Mikey was the well-deserving winner of this inaugural award.

Congratulations to all the winners for contributing to this exhibition which visitors have greatly enjoyed and praised highly. The talent this year was remarkable and the Trust looks forward to its next project - the Farley Arts Trust Awards and Exhibition that will take place in 2026.

For further information about the Farley Arts Trust please visit: https://www.farleyartstrust.co.uk/

Related topics:NewhavenEast Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice