Keeping fit and active at Shipley
The small, rural school in Shipley village has taken a long term approach to improving provision for Sport and activity. Over a period of six years has gone from the School Games Bronze Award to the Platinum Award in 2024.
Children engage enthusiastically in a wide range of sports, using the extensive grounds and local facilities. Lunchtime and after school clubs operate every day and have a high take up rate. two very popular activities are gymnastics and cycling.
Pupils learn to ride and develop their skills in a safe environment, some riding and competing locally.
Shipley’s commitment to sport was praised by Ofsted in the recent inspection (May 2024). The school has also been nominated for the Active Sussex Primary School of the Year Award 2024.
Head teacher, Jen Harvey, praised the staff team and the children for their dedication and passion for sporting provision.