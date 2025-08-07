Polly Atkinson, Founder of Children Reading for Life offers tips and advice for parents to combat the summer slump and help spark imaginations

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the inevitable cries of ‘Mum…I’m bored’ or ‘Dad, I don’t know what to do’ become more frequent with the onset of the school holidays, Children Reading for Life founder affirms that some of the most valuable activities on family itineraries over for the next six weeks could be making time to read, having time to browse in a library and, making time to share books, comics or magazines together.

Only 34.6% children and young people stated they enjoy reading and the Government’s recent announcement urging parents to read more with their children is a stark reminder that reading matters. It’s not about formal lessons or pressure to perform. It’s about the joy of stories and making reading a daily part of family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer often brings what teachers refer to as the “six-week dip” a slide in reading stamina and language development. Parents, grandparents, and siblings can counterbalance this with books, time, and a willingness to share stories, whether on the sofa, at the beach, or under a shady tree in the park.

Keeping young minds active with summer reading

Children’s stories (fables, myths, legends or modern-day) have the most incredible potential to grow a child’s vocabulary, spark their imaginations, and open their eyes to other worlds. Also, poetry that can pull at your heart strings or make you laugh out loud…and of course non-fiction to inspire and amaze young readers with fascinating information and facts.

Some simple dos and don’ts to help planreading experiences over the holidays:

DO recommend a book to your child: one of your own childhood favourites, or one that is a little more complex and above their reading ability. Make sure you read that book TO your child (even classics such as a Roald Dahl story have long, complex sentences which are tiring to young readers).

recommend a book to your child: one of your own childhood favourites, or one that is a little more complex and above their reading ability. Make sure you read that book TO your child (even classics such as a Roald Dahl story have long, complex sentences which are tiring to young readers). DO let your child re-read a book again. This is a vital part of learning to read as well as being a comfort because of the familiarity of the text.

let your child re-read a book again. This is a vital part of learning to read as well as being a comfort because of the familiarity of the text. DO let your child choose what they would like to read. This is so important and shows that you respect their preferences.

let your child choose what they would like to read. This is so important and shows that you respect their preferences. DO take time to look at the pictures in books. It is VITAL that children of all ages have time to process images and illustrations that aren’t moving or switching quickly on a screen.

take time to look at the pictures in books. It is VITAL that children of all ages have time to process images and illustrations that aren’t moving or switching quickly on a screen. DO talk about the characters in a story. Ask open questions, model giving opinions about the book (positive or negative: it’s ok not to like a book!).

talk about the characters in a story. Ask open questions, model giving opinions about the book (positive or negative: it’s ok not to like a book!). DO read joke books.

read joke books. DO look out for magazines which can be ‘dipped into’ every now and then: they have short paragraphs or sections of text that are easier to read. Take turns to read the captions under pictures, diagrams, or photographs (ask in your local library for child-friendly newspapers and magazines).

look out for magazines which can be ‘dipped into’ every now and then: they have short paragraphs or sections of text that are easier to read. Take turns to read the captions under pictures, diagrams, or photographs (ask in your local library for child-friendly newspapers and magazines). DO listen to audiobooks, especially on journeys (turn screens OFF for a while).

listen to audiobooks, especially on journeys (turn screens OFF for a while). DO try and gradually build your child’s stamina for reading; screen time shortens attention spans drastically and only demands passive viewing. Books demand thinking!

try and gradually build your child’s stamina for reading; screen time shortens attention spans drastically and only demands passive viewing. Books demand thinking! Do remember sharingbooks allows you to bond and form positive emotional attachments with your child as well as make wonderful life-long memories together.

remember sharingbooks allows you to bond and form positive emotional attachments with your child as well as make wonderful life-long memories together. DON’T berate your child if you think their choice of reading is ‘too young’ or ‘not good enough’ for them. They may want to re-visit a favourite story or try one that a friend has recommended. They may simply want an ‘easy read;’ don’t we all at times?

berate your child if you think their choice of reading is ‘too young’ or ‘not good enough’ for them. They may want to re-visit a favourite story or try one that a friend has recommended. They may simply want an ‘easy read;’ don’t we all at times? DON’T ask your child to practice their reading skills at bedtime unless they want to. When they’re tired, snuggle up together and read TO them.

ask your child to practice their reading skills at bedtime unless they want to. When they’re tired, snuggle up together and read TO them. DON’T forget to try silly voices for characters, animals etc. Make reading FUN! Use the basis of a story to make up your own tales: take turns to suggest a sentence and see where the story goes!

forget to try silly voices for characters, animals etc. Make reading FUN! Use the basis of a story to make up your own tales: take turns to suggest a sentence and see where the story goes! DON’T underestimate the popularity of comics and graphic novels. They ‘demand’ a certain way of reading and can be wonderfully complex in their layout.

underestimate the popularity of comics and graphic novels. They ‘demand’ a certain way of reading and can be wonderfully complex in their layout. DON’T forget you can enjoy reading in the park, at the beach, under a shady tree even reading to your family at mealtimes (with phones switched off) …take a book with you everywhere!

So, if you want to help your child grow their language skills, develop empathy, and have a greater understanding of the world, read TO them this summer as well as listening to them read. Nurture their self-esteem and confidence by helping them to love books by making reading fun and interesting. For their future, it’s the best investment you could make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try and gradually build your child’s stamina for reading

At Children Reading for Life, we encourage families to make reading visible. That’s why we recently launched the #BeSeenReading campaign in Arundel, West Sussex, where shopkeepers, dog walkers, and café goers alike took to the streets with books in hand. It was a joyful reminder that when children see adults enjoying books, it normalises and celebrates reading.

Through one-to-one tutoring and workshops, Children Reading for Life empowers parents and adults to foster a deep-rooted love of reading in children standing on the belief that reading is an unparalleled gift for future success. It arms parents, carers, and grandparents with the arsenal needed to escort their children into the vibrant world of stories helping them to become more able and confident readers.