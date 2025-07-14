Kiddie Capers Childcare to open their first nursery in Hailsham!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kiddie Capers Childcare, a well-established provider of Early Years Education with multiple settings across Sussex, is set to open their doors in Hailsham in January 2026, bringing flexible and affordable childcare to the local community. Offering childcare to children from ages 0 to 5, they are set to open their doors on Station Road Business Park in January 2026, transforming a set of currently disused buildings into a vibrant and homely nursery.

This nursery will operate between the hours of 07.30-18.00, Monday to Friday and offer both all year-round care (51 weeks) and term time only (38 weeks) meeting the individual needs of local families. Kiddie Capers Childcare accept all types of funding and believe in a simple fee structure and funding model to ensure that everyone has access to a high-quality Early Years education.

This large brand-new nursery will offer an expansive indoor space filled with numerous focused areas for all ages, including a role play areas, arts and crafts station and a dedicated sleep room. It will also include a safe and secluded outdoor area for all children.

“We provide a truly enriching Early Years education, where every child’s potential is reached, and individuality is celebrated. Here, we pride ourselves on developing a range of educational activities and outdoor adventures, led by children's curiosity, to spark their imagination and foster a love of learning. We believe that Early Years education shouldn’t be restricted to the classroom – our termly Forest School sessions and trips out to the local community play such an important role in our curriculum and in the children’s development. We’re excited to be bringing Kiddie Capers Childcare to Hailsham in 2026.” said Matt Cornford, Managing Director.

Qualified Staff

“At Kiddie Capers Childcare, we believe that putting our people first matters – we offer a sector leading renumeration and benefits package for all colleagues as we know that a happy team means happy children, and that’s what we care about”.

With 11 other sites across Sussex, including recently launching in the neighbouring town of Lewes, Kiddie Capers Childcare is a rapidly growing company owned and operated by two local Sussex families. They have built a team of dedicated colleagues and practitioners who put children at the heart of everything they do, with Ofsted and parent’s echoing this in their 5* reviews and ‘Good’ rated settings.

In recognition of their achievements, in 2024 Kiddie Capers Childcare was ranked in the Best Companies ‘Top 50 Best Small Company to Work For in the UK’ listings – a fantastic achievement demonstrating innovation in a sector facing significant challenges. They also recently took 2nd place in the Sussex Chamber of Commerce 2025 awards for the category ‘Scale up Business of the Year’ where they were commended for their innovative approach in the Early Years sector.

To find out more, visit their website here https://kiddiecaperschildcare.co.uk/ or call their enquiries line on 01444 616680.

If you would simply like to register your interest for this brand-new nursery, please click here.

