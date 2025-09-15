Kieran Mullan MP inspires young leaders at King Offa Primary Academy

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill & Battle visited King Offa Primary Academy last week, where he engaged with pupils in a lively and inspiring session focused on leadership, democracy, and civic responsibility.

After being welcomed to the school by Headteacher Mr Towner, Kieran hosted an insightful Q&A session with the school council, offering students a unique opportunity to share their experiences as elected representatives with their own. The pupils spoke proudly about their election process, drawing parallels with parliamentary procedures. One student remarked that the voting system was “just the same as for MPs,” highlighting the school’s commitment to fostering democratic values from an early age.

The students shared their campaign ideas, ranging from fun and imaginative to practical and inclusive. Proposals included introducing a pyjama day, allowing pets in school, and installing new football goals – demonstrating both creativity and a strong sense of community spirit.

Discussing his visit, Kieran said “I really enjoyed meeting students at King Offa, hearing their thoughts and answering their questions. I was impressed by the thoughtful and challenging questions posed by the pupils, including ‘Why can’t children vote?’, ‘Why do prices keep increasing?’, and ‘Do you help people that are less fortunate?’. These questions sparked meaningful discussions about representation, economics, and social responsibility, reflecting the students’ curiosity and growing awareness of the world around them. It was also a pleasure to hand out well-earned certificates at their Celebration Assembly.”

Kieran Mullan MP with the school council and Mr Towner.

Headteacher Mr Towner wished to add that "The pupils and staff of King Offa are very grateful to Dr Mullan for taking the time to visit our school and inspire our young leaders. Dr Mullan was engaging throughout, actively listening to the young voices of his constituency and showing genuine support for the education of our pupils from Nursery through to Year 6."

Kieran took the opportunity to encourage pupils to believe in themselves and their potential, emphasising that politics is for everyone. The visit was a valuable reminder of the importance of engaging young people in conversations about leadership and public service.