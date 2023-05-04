Edit Account-Sign Out
King's Coronation: Worthing school recreates 1911 photograph from Coronation of King George V

​​A Worthing school has celebrated the King's Coronation by involving staff and pupils in recreating an historic picture taken for the Coronation of King George V in 1911 – a feat that involved closing the road.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 4th May 2023, 15:10 BST
Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools celebrates the King's Coronation in 2023. Picture: Liam Hoad of Photo Media, www.Photo-Media.co.ukDurrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools celebrates the King's Coronation in 2023. Picture: Liam Hoad of Photo Media, www.Photo-Media.co.uk
Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools is delighted with the new photograph, taken by Liam Hoad of Photo Media in front of the school in Salvington Road to mirror the photograph taken 112 years ago.

Zoe Wilby, co-headteacher, said: "As part of our Coronation celebrations, we have taken the opportunity to recreate a photograph of our school taken in 1911 for George V’s Coronation.

"The children have enjoyed studying the old photograph, finding out about school life in 1911 and looking at similarities and differences between 1911 and 2023.

"As a way of preserving this moment in history, meticulous planning has gone into structuring the new photograph to appear as close to the original as possible. There is very little change to the school building itself but the huge changes to the area surrounding the school meant we needed support from the police to stop the traffic and from our neighbours to use their land to position the camera."

The original photo is held by West Sussex Record Office, catalgoue number PP/WSL/L000797, and can be seen in the Worthing Herald print edition on Thursday, May 11.