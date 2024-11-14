Lancing College partners with local basketball team, Sussex Raptors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancing College are delighted to announce their partnership with local Basketball club, Sussex Raptors. The College will support the Raptors with the launch and sponsorship of a new Women’s basketball team and development of their junior programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing College will host the Sussex Raptors Girls and Ladies basketball team training sessions in the College’s Sports Hall and outdoor basketball courts. Females (13+) from the local community and Lancing College girls and female staff are welcome to join the training sessions and the team, which will compete in the Sussex League this academic year.

Together Lancing College and Sussex Raptors hope to become THE centre of Excellence for female basketball in Sussex. There are ambitious plans for the Sussex Raptor teams with the hope that an U16 Junior girls will compete in the Conference League, and to extend this across other junior teams age groups over the next few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The already established Sussex Raptors Men team are a large team, consisting of players aged 38-60 and have a great reputation across Sussex. Two of the players have represented GB at recent European and World Maxibasketball Championships in Spain and Argentina.

Lancing College Sport

Sussex Raptors Girls and Ladies Training takes place on Tuesday evenings in the Lancing College Sports Hall, 7-9pm and outside on the courts in summer months.

If you would like to find out more, please contact the Club via email – [email protected]

Sussex Raptors is a Basketball England affiliated club and is run by ex-professional player, Nick Hamilton who is supported by qualified coaches and a dedicated committee who are passionate about promoting female participation and success in the sport.

Sussex Raptors are covered by Basketball England Public Liability and Professional Indemnity Insurance. All Coaches are required to be DBC checked through BE.