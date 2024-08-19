Lancing College students achieve strong A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancing College has yet again achieved consistently strong A Level results

As the College concludes is 175th celebrations the 2024 cohort of Sixth Form leavers can celebrate another year of excellent A Level results.

All academic departments have performed well, and we have seen particularly good results in Economics, Psychology and Mathematics, the school’s most popular Sixth Form subject. Notable statistics include:

78% A* to B results

18% A* results

50% A*- A results

17 students achieved a clean sweep of A’s and A*’s (13%)

The Russell Group once more dominates Lancing’s top university choices with the top destinations this year as follows:

Joint 1st = King’s College London; University College London; Exeter University

4th Manchester University

Joint 5th = Bristol University; Southampton University

Joint 7th = Imperial College, London, Bath University, Birmingham University, Nottingham University.

Two students have gained Degree Apprenticeships, an impressive achievement in this highly competitive space.

All of this year’s medical and veterinary medicine applicants were again successful, a testament to Lancing’s longstanding tradition of excellent preparation in these areas.

So too, Lancing’s partnership with Ricardo Engineering continues to bear fruit with students going on to some of the best courses in the world for a wide range of engineering disciplines.

On the results, Head Master Dominic Oliver comments: “This is another year in which our students have been awarded excellent results and can look forward to starting their next phase with confidence.

"The national narrative and recent advice for students moving to university is to pursue subjects that truly interest them. This is without doubt a strong theme through the Sixth Form at Lancing and is once again evident when looking at the finer details of our leavers, their courses and destinations.

"Our whole school community, level of tailored support, quality teaching, and practical preparation for the future are just some of the aspects which make Lancing such an attractive choice. Our students are ambitious and inspired by the many people they meet and engage with whether that is in the classroom, the business environment, the sports field, clubs and societies or the many events on offer with former students (OLs).

"As a result, we are again seeing an immense breadth in undergraduate studies across the fields of science, humanities, the arts and training for the professions.

"This year the Lancing College Sixth Form will be the largest in our long history and we have much to look forward to, including an innovative Super Curriculum which works alongside our excellent A Level programme and the opening of our new Sixth Form Centre at the heart of the school."