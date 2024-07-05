Lancing Prep Worthing celebrates its 10th Anniversary
The aim of the annual event is to be so memorable that children will want to tell their grandchildren about it.
The details of the day were kept top secret from the children and not revealed until the morning.
The children arrived at school to find a Big Top on the field filled with everything that comes with a fun circus and a good birthday party. The children learnt circus skills, such as balloon modelling and plate spinning and they participated in arts and crafts, attended a magic show, played whack-a-mole, coconut shy, and had a delicious BBQ lunch.
Later in the afternoon, guests (including former staff members, governors, and many people instrumental in shaping LPW) arrived and were welcomed with a glass of fizz and a flower-shaped balloon before taking their seats to enjoy a spectacular circus show in the Big Top. The atmosphere was electric and was a wonderful way to mark the occasion. At the end of the show, Head, Mrs Milling, presented a magnificent birthday cake whilst the whole school sang Happy Birthday. The LPW Rock band then performed outside the drama studio to complete the day.
A parent commented, ‘The atmosphere from the minute we arrived was just so much fun and so special for the children. They honestly don’t know how lucky they are to go to a school like LPW, and I’m happy that they seem to love everything that is on offer to them and make the most of it.’ Another parent wrote, ‘Congratulations and well done on the most fabulous Third Generation Day and 10th birthday of Lancing Prep Worthing. The team of wonderful teachers has been amazing!’
To mark the special occasion, pupils from the Prep School gathered on the school field to make a big '10 LPW' while a drone took a wonderful shot of the moment.
Head, Mrs Francesca Milling, says, ‘This was a day to be incredibly proud of our Lancing Prep Worthing community. We have a dedicated and inspiring staff and parents’ association, and they worked so hard to make the day special for the children. We were delighted to celebrate our 10th year at Third Generation Day, such an important milestone in our history.’
