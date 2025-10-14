Lancing Prep Worthing children celebrate Remembrance with creative poppy crafting and community engagement

Pupils at Lancing Prep Worthing have enjoyed a meaningful and creative experience as they took part in activities to honour Remembrance Day.

They crafted vibrant poppies from recycled plastic bottles, demonstrating both their artistic talents and their thoughtful engagement with remembrance efforts. Many pupils learned a new skill while working together towards a shared goal, making it a memorable and enriching afternoon for all involved.

In a heartfelt community gesture, two pupils personally delivered the stunning handmade poppies to Avon Manor Dementia Care Home. These beautiful creations will feature prominently in the home's Remembrance display this November, helping to bring comfort and remembrance to residents and staff alike.

During their visit, the children had the pleasure of meeting Poppy Queen Pam, a dedicated volunteer who actively assists with decorating the care home each year. Their encounter with Pam added a special touch to their experience, inspiring a deeper understanding of the significance of remembrance.

Lancing Prep Worthing children making poppies from recycled plastic bottles

Lancing Prep Worthing remains committed to fostering community spirit and remembrance through creative expression and meaningful activities and look forward to continuing these traditions and sharing more of the children’s inspiring efforts.

Miss L Townsend, Deputy Head and lead on this project, comments: “This has been a wonderful project to be involved in. We came together as a school community to learn new skills and do something meaningful for others. Throughout the experience, our pupils showed remarkable resilience and teamwork, rising to every challenge with determination and care. We are looking forward to supporting Avon House with future projects.”

For more information or press enquiries, please contact Laura Shelton at [email protected] or 01903 201123.