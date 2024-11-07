Lancing Prep Worthing launches new scholarship programme

Lancing Prep Worthing believes that every child can and should, ‘Love Learning, Be Kind and Go out into the World and Do Good’. Using these aims as a framework for life leads to future success and happiness.

The school offers Scholarships to passionate and gifted pupils for entry into Year 7 (11+), allowing them to flourish and reach their full potential in the community.

From January 2025, internal and external pupils will be considered for the following Scholarships: Academic, Art, Drama, Music, Sport, and the Love Learning All Rounder Award for pupils demonstrating excellence in more than one area of the curriculum.

Head, Francesca Milling, says: “At Lancing Prep Worthing, every child is known as an individual, and we pride ourselves on recognising personal bests.

Lancing Prep Worthing pupil in an art lesson.

"Our scholarship programme is a way of recognising individuals for their passion and ability in a chosen specialism. The commitment from the scholars and their contribution to our school community is hugely valued.

"Pupils’ commitment is supported by Lancing Prep Worthing’s dedicated and passionate team of staff and the extensive opportunities on offer to support the scholars’ development.”

The closing date for all Scholarship applications is Friday, January 3, 2025. Lancing Prep Worthing invites prospective parents to register their interest by contacting the Registrar, Mrs Fauvel, on 01903 201 123 or by email [email protected].

