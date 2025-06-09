Lancing Prep Worthing’s Bannister Mile returns!
During the afternoon there will be a warm up and cool down activity, fun run, competitive race, and a parent and staff race. We are pleased to be welcoming Bob Smytherman, Worthing Town Crier, and Cathy Glynn-Davies, the Mayor of Worthing, to kick start the race. There may also be a few more surprises, so keep your eyes peeled!
Since starting this annual tradition in 2018, Lancing Prep Worthing have raised over an amazing £14,000 for local charities, and this year they are raising money for four of their House charities: Chestnut Tree House, The Dogs Trust, Red Balloon Educational Trust and Bluefin Ward at Worthing Hospital.
Community members are invited to join the festivities from 2-4 pm, and donations can be made online here.
Mr Payne, event organiser and PE teacher, expressed enthusiasm for this milestone year, emphasising the importance of supporting local charities while fostering school spirit.
For more information or press enquiries, please contact Laura Shelton at [email protected] or 01903 201123.