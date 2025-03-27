Lancing Prep Worthing's scholarship success for 2025

Lancing Prep Worthing is delighted to announce that it has achieved the highest number of 13+ Scholarships awarded in its history, with 24 Scholarships being awarded so far to its Year 8 pupils to the Senior School of their choice (72% of the year group).

Scholarships awarded so far are: 4 Academic Scholarships, including the Sankey Scholarship (highest Academic award to Lancing College) and the Jack Robson-Carter Scholarship (third highest Academic award to Lancing College), 2 Academic Exhibitions, 7 All-Rounder Scholarships, 5 Sports Scholarships, 2 Drama Scholarships, 1 Music Scholarship, 1 Art and DT Scholarship, 1 Peter Robinson Cricket Award and 1 Headmaster’s Award.

Throughout their time at LPW, all pupils are nurtured and encouraged to explore their interests and emerging talents. As part of a broad and balanced curriculum, they have access to enriching experiences that enable them to develop their areas of interest, whether they be academic, sporting, musical, artistic, or dramatic.

Dedicated, specialist teachers support pupils with scholarship aspirations, to ensure that they are well prepared for the assessment days at their chosen schools.

Lancing Prep Worthing Scholars

Lancing College's scholarship assessment days are welcoming and inclusive. They allow pupils to experience a day at their new school, meet their new teachers, and showcase their interests and talents. All pupils returned from their assessment days feeling confident and having had fun.

The hard work, determination, and unwavering commitment continuously shown by Lancing Prep Worthing scholars and all Year 8 pupils is outstanding. We wish them every success and best wishes in their next academic chapter.

Mrs Milling, Head, says, “I feel extremely proud of these young people. Their remarkable success is a testament to each and every one of them and to our entire school’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Their scholarly endeavours inspire us and remind us of the boundless possibilities that await those who are driven by big ambitions.”

Congratulations to Freddie B, Max B, Joshua C, Noah C, Harry C, Jonathan C, Beatrice D, Constance D F, India G, Ryley G, Toby G, Daniel H, Dhruv K, Abhimanyu K, Max M, Greta M, William P, Rex R, and Sophia S. Your achievement shines brightly and we are thrilled for you as you embark on your new exciting chapter.