Languages degrees discussed at Collyer's

UNIVERSITY OF SURREY VISIT “INSPIRING”

Last week Collyer’s welcomed academics from the University of Surrey. Dr Stephen Fay, Languages Admissions Tutor, and Tabitha Thomas, a language student in her final year.

Collyer’s Head of Spanish, Milagros Herguedas, explained: “In a lively and inspiring session, Stephen and Tabitha spoke to students about the value of studying languages at university and how it can be combined with other subjects.

“In addition, the Q&A focussed on how studying languages can really open up a window on the world and enhance life experience, particularly with the year’s placement abroad.”

Students were also interested to hear about how employers appreciate the transferable skills of language graduates, including cultural awareness, lateral thinking and problem solving.

Milagros added: “The students found today very interesting and inspiring.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to the University of Surrey, and Stephen and Tabitha for taking time out of their busy academic schedules to help the next generation.”