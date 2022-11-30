Ofsted’s October visit to Thomas Bennett Community College has judged that the school is good in all areas, saying that ‘leaders have worked relentlessly to create an inclusive and caring culture throughout the school’ and that ‘leaders have high expectations of all students.’

This is following the recent grading inspection at Thomas Bennett Community College on October 5 and 6 2022. The Ofsted report reflects the growth and ambition of this community-focused school and mirrors the culture and ethos of Thomas Bennett where students ‘feel happy and safe’, ‘they trust the adults in school to help them if necessary’ and everyone describes the school as a ‘family’.

“We have turned the school around and none of this would have been possible without our staff and students who have all believed in the rapid progress we are making! We set our target in 2019 and we collectively achieved it - we are so proud that this grading reflects what our school and students have become!” said Stuart Smith, Executive Headteacher of Thomas Bennett Community College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emer Lesova, Head of School, commented: “At the heart of what we do are our students and it is fantastic that the inspectors recognised this during the inspection. We have high expectations of all our students and nurture each of their unique personalities so that they feel confident in their learning and are prepared well for their future.”

The extensive report states that the school is ‘equally ambitious for all pupils’ and that ‘staff care deeply about pupils’, which is at the heart of our ethos. Additionally, it has been acknowledged that the school ‘fosters positive relationships with students’ and that ‘behaviour and attitudes are positive’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Karen Roberts, CEO of the Kemnal Academies Trust stated: "This excellent Ofsted report is a just and vital recognition of the efforts of the staff and students at the school, with support from parents and indeed the wider community. The Kemnal Academies Trust is proud to have advocated for Thomas Bennett Community College, as we consistently recognised the importance of it becoming a leading school within Crawley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report, Ofsted also confirms that: Pupils feel happy and safe; Bullying is very rare and, when it does happen, staff deal with it quickly and sensitively; Relationships between teachers and pupils are positive; The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. The school has a strong safeguarding culture; Leaders have developed staff’s expertise so that pupils’ diverse needs can be met; Teachers have strong subject knowledge; An effective reading programme has been put in place.

Thomas Bennett Community College has seen a number of significant improvements such as the continued increase in student numbers, GCSE and A-Level examination results and the quality of teaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad