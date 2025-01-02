Learn about eye-tracking technology and human behaviour in free lecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover what eye-tracking technology reveals about human behaviour at a free-to-attend online lecture hosted by the University of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Benjamin Sharpe, a senior lecturer and cognitive scientist at the University, will explore how our eyes hold the key to understanding driving habits, reading comprehension, anxiety, esport performance and even the accuracy of eyewitness testimonies.

The lecture will uncover how pupil dilation signals emotions, and how our gaze patterns reflect whether we feel challenged or threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This webinar is for you if you’re into psychology, technology or just love uncovering the mysteries of the mind.

Using eye-tracking technology at the University of Chichester

The lecture will last for 45 minutes on Monday, 13 January 2025, and will be hosted on Teams. Sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/expert-insights-into-human-behaviour-through-eye-tracking-tickets-1112650921859

For more lectures and short courses, check out The Human Factor, a series of professional development courses and lectures by the University of Chichester’s Department of Psychology and Criminology.