Learn about eye-tracking technology and human behaviour in free lecture
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dr Benjamin Sharpe, a senior lecturer and cognitive scientist at the University, will explore how our eyes hold the key to understanding driving habits, reading comprehension, anxiety, esport performance and even the accuracy of eyewitness testimonies.
The lecture will uncover how pupil dilation signals emotions, and how our gaze patterns reflect whether we feel challenged or threatened.
This webinar is for you if you’re into psychology, technology or just love uncovering the mysteries of the mind.
The lecture will last for 45 minutes on Monday, 13 January 2025, and will be hosted on Teams. Sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/expert-insights-into-human-behaviour-through-eye-tracking-tickets-1112650921859
For more lectures and short courses, check out The Human Factor, a series of professional development courses and lectures by the University of Chichester’s Department of Psychology and Criminology.