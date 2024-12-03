Learn how to live well with Imposter Phenomenon at work: new short course

Do you suffer from Imposter Phenomenon? Are you worried it could be holding you back at work?

The University of Chichester is offering a new short course which could help. Delivered by Dr Karen Rodham, bookings are now open for Living Well with Imposter Phenomenon in the Workplace on 15 January 2025.

Those who experience Impostor Phenomenon tend to hide and hold themselves back. This means that they may miss opportunities, not share their ideas and fail to reach their full potential.

This interactive session explores the concept of Imposter Phenomenon and how it manifests in the workplace, and tackles how to create a workplace which maximises the opportunity for all team members to contribute.

In this session participants will:

· Recognise Imposter Phenomenon: Learn how to identify the signs of imposter feelings.

· Identify the impact of Imposter Phenomenon: Discover the effects it can have on individuals, teams and the workplace.

· Develop practical strategies: Devise tips for managing your own imposter feelings and create guidance for your team members, so that you can break-free from self-doubt and unlock your full potential.

This course is part of The Human Factor, a comprehensive professional learning programme designed to transform workplace environments, which is designed and delivered by the Department of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester.

In a fast-paced, tech-driven world dominated by AI, one critical element often overlooked is the human factor. The Human Factor bridges this gap by applying advanced psychological principles to help organisations stay creative, innovative, and connected in an increasingly automated landscape.

The University’s short courses, delivered both on-campus in West Sussex and online, offer unparalleled value, taught by leading experts from its highly ranked Department of Psychology.

The course runs from 9.30am-12.30pm on Wednesday 25 January at the Bishop Otter campus on College Lane in Chichester. To book, visit https://store.chi.ac.uk/product-catalogue/the-human-factor/courses

For details of future courses, follow The Human Factor on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.