Let’s make a splash: Hangleton Primary School’s swimming pool reopens

Pupils at Hangleton Primary School, part of Eko Trust, are making a splash as the school’s swimming pool reopens this week. As the only primary school in the local area with its own swimming pool, Hangleton provides an invaluable resource for its pupils and the wider community.

With the pool open from April to October, all Key Stage 2 (KS2) children will now swim weekly, while younger pupils will enjoy structured taster sessions throughout the summer term. The school also hosts an annual Water Safety Week, where children practice swimming in their clothes and learn how to keep themselves and others safe in the water—a vital skill in a seaside city like Brighton.

Since the pool first opened in the 1970s, over 28,000 children have learned to swim using the facilities. As a result, Hangleton Primary School significantly outpaces national averages in swimming proficiency. Only 47.5% of Year 6 pupils across the UK are able to competently swim 25 metres, compared to an impressive 81% of pupils at Hangleton Primary School who reached this milestone last year.

In addition to serving its own pupils, the school’s pool is self-sustaining and used by three other local primary schools, an after-school swimming club and a summer school to ensure that children from across the region benefit from this valuable resource.

Hangleton pupils make a splash!

Hangleton Primary School’s pool has a rich history, having originally been built in the 1970s when parents funded its construction through a £1 share scheme. In the mid-2000s, parents raised £100,000 to replace the ageing structure and upgrade the changing facilities. The pool remains owned by the Parents and Friends Association (PFA) and is proudly managed by the school.

With the swimming pool now reopened following the Easter holidays, Hangleton Primary School is looking forward to another year of ensuring its pupils are confident, capable and safe in the water.

Emma Lake, Headteacher of Hangleton Primary School, said: “We are incredibly proud of the swimming pool and programme we offer here at Hangleton Primary School. We believe every child should have the right to learn this vital life skill that promotes fitness, safety and fun. Learning to swim gives our pupils confidence and ensures they can enjoy the water safely, both now and in the future. With so many children across the country unable to meet basic swimming competency levels, we feel passionately about providing this essential education for our pupils and many more across the region.”

A Year 6 pupil at Hangleton Primary School, said: “I love swimming at school because it makes me feel really confident in the water. At first, I was a bit nervous but now I can swim all by myself!

“Learning to swim is really fun and I like knowing that if I ever got into trouble in the water, I’d know what to do. The best part is Water Safety Week because we get to practice real-life situations, and it makes me feel like I can help others too!”