Lewes Old Grammar School congratulates pupils on excellent GCSE results
Lewes Old Grammar School is delighted to congratulate all GCSE students on an excellent set of results.
Lewes Old Grammar School is proud to share that an impressive 41% of GCSE grades were marked between 7 and 9, with the overall pass rate being 97%.
Head at Lewes Old Grammar School, Mr Blewitt said: "We are delighted with the hard work and commitment shown by both staff and students which has now been rewarded with an excellent set of GCSE results."
Congratulations to all students, you should be very proud of your achievements.
