Lewes Old Grammar School congratulates pupils on excellent GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes Old Grammar School is delighted to congratulate all GCSE students on an excellent set of results.

Lewes Old Grammar School is proud to share that an impressive 41% of GCSE grades were marked between 7 and 9, with the overall pass rate being 97%.

Head at Lewes Old Grammar School, Mr Blewitt said: "We are delighted with the hard work and commitment shown by both staff and students which has now been rewarded with an excellent set of GCSE results."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulations to all students, you should be very proud of your achievements.