Lewes school asks nearby residents to consider installing CCTV at homes to stop vandalism on road

A school in Lewes has asked residents in the area to help them put a stop to reports of vandalism.

Priory School in Mountfield Road wrote to people living nearby to ask them to consider installing CCTV if possible to help catch any young people who may be causing damage to houses.

The secondary school said there had been reports of young people kicking doors in Friars Walk. The school said staff have tried patrolling the area to stop this.

In the letter, which was posted through letterboxes on the road, deputy head Danny Lawson said: “While we do conduct patrols in this area after school, we regret we cannot do so at all times.”

Priory School in Mountfield Road, Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

He said: “One of the challenges we face is that, without clear identification of those responsible, our ability to take action is limited. With this in mind, I would encourage affected residents to consider installing CCTV, if possible. A cost-effective option for this would be a security doorbell, such as a ring video doorbell. Capturing incidents on video would allow us to respond swiftly and take immediate, appropriate action against the perpetrators.”

Mr Lawson’s letter also said a police community support officer would patrol the area at key times.

The deputy head’s letter said: “We consider any form of antisocial behaviour – whether in or out of school – completely unacceptable. Such actions go against the values of our students, including our responsibility to others and to the wider community.”

He said the school teaches core values that emphasise kindness, honesty and respect. He added that the school has explained the potential consequences of bad behaviour outside of school.