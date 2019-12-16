Lewes school children perform like stars in Winter’s Tale play

Some of Lewes’ youngest school children took to the stage for the annual nativity, but with a twist.

Lewes Old Grammar School pupils performed their nativity play last week which included sleepy squirrels, rock star badgers, and a hedgehog who refused to hibernate.

A pupil performs during Lewes Old Grammar School's Winter's Tale production, photo by Peter Whyte

Headmistress Carrie Whyte said: “The children have been working really hard to put on this gorgeous production of A Winter’s Tale and you can tell!

“I’d also like to thank the teaching staff who have managed to rehearse with the children, conjure up wonderful costumes, and pull off a terrific show.”

Wildlife themed costumes graced the stage as the young performers impressed parents and friends by remembering all of their lines.

Musical numbers included songs about winter in the forest, hibernation, and the yuletide season.

A donkey watches on at Lewes Old Grammar School's Winter's Tale production, photo by Peter Whyte

An angel at Lewes Old Grammar School's Winter's Tale production, photo by Peter Whyte