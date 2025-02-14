Lewes student breaks family tradition by choosing apprenticeship over university

While many of her fellow students prepare to head off to university, Lewes’ Jessica Stone – a recent A-Level graduate from ESCG Lewes College– is charting her own path by becoming the first in her family to pursue an apprenticeship instead. And, this National Apprenticeship Week, she’s keen other students know it is an option if they’re not sure if higher education is for them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Determined to gain hands-on experience and earn while she learns, Jessica has secured an apprenticeship with Specsavers in Lewes. Her decision marks a shift from the traditional expectation of attending university, demonstrating the growing appeal of apprenticeships as an alternative route for career development.

Jessica, 19, says: ‘University has always been seen as the natural next step after A-levels, but I knew I wanted to take a different route. With an apprenticeship I will be gaining real-world experience, developing my skills, getting paid and working towards a qualification that will set me up for the future. I know I have a lot of hard work and study ahead, but it will all be worth it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Lofting, store director at Specsavers Lewes, says: ‘We’re so proud of Jessica’s achievements so far and delighted to be supporting National Apprenticeship Week. This is our first apprenticeship here at Specsavers Lewes, and it’s great to have an awareness week which recognises the advantages that apprenticeships provide to our business, individuals, and the community and economy.’

Apprentice Jessica Stone

As the first in her family to pursue an apprenticeship, Jessica hopes that her story will inspire others. Her decision comes amid a growing recognition of the benefits of vocational training, with more students considering apprenticeships as an alternative to traditional higher education.

Patricia Lofting, store director, adds: ‘Apprenticeships are a big part of our business at Specsavers, as part of building the future of our stores. Jessica will work towards nationally recognised qualifications while establishing how she wants to develop her career with us once she has finished the scheme. When completed, we are delighted to be able to support her to study further and she may eventually become a dispensing optician, contact lens optician, store manager, and many other things.

‘As a locally owned and run store we are committed to nurturing our employees so that they can be the best they can be, promoting a successful culture of mentoring and coaching, increasing the skills supply both now and for the future.’