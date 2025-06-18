Leyton Orient FC host TKAT Primary Football finals: Pebsham Primary Academy Boys Team make it through
The boys’ team from Pebsham Primary Academy in Bexhill was proud to take part in the annual TKAT Primary Football finals that were hosted by Leyton Orient FC.
It was a great team effort to reach the finals and the boys had a great experience playing at a professional football ground watched by family and friends in the stands.
The boys and girls primary schools taking part had to qualify from their regional groups. There was some high quality football played, and it was a lovely atmosphere.
Pebsham Primary staff thanked those who came along to help and support on the day and said: “Well done to all the participants - and hopefully we'll be back next year!”