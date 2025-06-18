Leyton Orient FC host TKAT Primary Football finals: Pebsham Primary Academy Boys Team make it through

The boys’ team from Pebsham Primary Academy in Bexhill was proud to take part in the annual TKAT Primary Football finals that were hosted by Leyton Orient FC.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a great team effort to reach the finals and the boys had a great experience playing at a professional football ground watched by family and friends in the stands.

The boys and girls primary schools taking part had to qualify from their regional groups. There was some high quality football played, and it was a lovely atmosphere.

Pebsham Primary staff thanked those who came along to help and support on the day and said: “Well done to all the participants - and hopefully we'll be back next year!”