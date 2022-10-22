Lilley Lovett Theatre Group promises On With The Show

Spokesman Claude Lovett said: “It’s warm, witty and will take you on a journey through the trials, tribulations and triumphs of putting on a show. Filled with songs you’ll know and love from Matilda, The Greatest Showman, Wicked and more, this new musical comes entirely from our young actors and was developed during a series of workshops with the brilliant Philip Wilson, artistic director of Salisbury Playhouse 2007-2011, artistic director of STAGE D’OR Theatre Company, BBC producer and performance consultant for the film Shakespeare in Love. Dealing with the highs and lows of the process of putting on a production, On With The Show also examines the relationships between parents and their children and the characters beyond their homes that will challenge or cheer lead for them.”