Lilley Lovett Theatre Group promises On With The Show
Lilley Lovett Theatre Group presents On With The Show – A New Musical at Laughton Village Hall on October 28 and 29.
Spokesman Claude Lovett said: “It’s warm, witty and will take you on a journey through the trials, tribulations and triumphs of putting on a show. Filled with songs you’ll know and love from Matilda, The Greatest Showman, Wicked and more, this new musical comes entirely from our young actors and was developed during a series of workshops with the brilliant Philip Wilson, artistic director of Salisbury Playhouse 2007-2011, artistic director of STAGE D’OR Theatre Company, BBC producer and performance consultant for the film Shakespeare in Love. Dealing with the highs and lows of the process of putting on a production, On With The Show also examines the relationships between parents and their children and the characters beyond their homes that will challenge or cheer lead for them.”
Performance Dates and Times Friday, October 28, 6pm; Saturday, October 29, 2pm; and Saturday, October 29, 6pm. Tickets are on sale from Laughton Village Shop. Performances are at Laughton Parish Hall, Church Lane, Laughton, Lewes BN8 6AH. The Lilley Lovett Theatre Group is for children and young people aged four to 18 years. They meet every week during term time at the Laughton Parish Hall. Sessions are tailored towards specific age groups. Lilley Lovett Theatre Group is a place for children to have fun, develop their performance skills and nurture a life-long love of musical theatre.