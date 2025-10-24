Lily Murray, BAFTA winning producer, inspires Collyer's students

This week, Collyer’s Media Hub welcomed esteemed Executive Producer and Documentary Filmmaker Lily Murray, who delivered an inspiring practical workshop helping Collyer’s future filmmakers to develop their production skills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Murray is a huge figure in the documentary filmmaking world, having won a BAFTA award and a Grierson nomination. In addition, as an independent Producer/Director and University Lecturer in Documentary, she also trains and teaches aspiring filmmakers in camera work at DV Talent.

The interactive lecture focussed on developing storyboarding skills. Engaging and thought-provoking, the workshop invited students to generate ideas for a hypothetical media piece which would raise awareness for a meaningful societal issue. Students spent time examining issues that they would like to influence change, and reflected on how to represent it in the media. Lily encouraged students to share their opinions and ideas, and actively helped to develop them, building a confidence within the young filmmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Moon, Head of BTEC Creative Media at Collyer’s, said: "Lily’s visit was incredibly inspiring for our students. Her passion for storytelling and her practical advice on visual planning gave our learners a real boost in confidence and creativity. We’re so grateful to have had her share her expertise with us.”

Student's were delighted to participate in a practical workshop with filmmaker Lily Murray.

The room was bursting with creativity, with ideas ranging from youth representation to political issues affecting the public daily. Students channelled their inner artist and produced extremely detailed storyboards - regardless of artistic ability. Lily reassured students that effective storyboards do not require exceptional artistic talent, but rather a sense of clarity and ability to tell a story. Knowing this, students were felt confident with creating storyboard sketches.

Rebecca Moon added: "Lily's support certainly left the group feeling prepared and motivated as they progress through their courses, particularly the second year BTEC Creative Media students who are currently preparing for their exams in January, which require them to produce a storyboard for a brief – it's safe to say that Lily’s timing was perfect!"

Year 13 BTEC Creative Media student Heather Pordham thoroughly enjoyed the session: “I found the talk really inspiring, through being able to talk to someone in the industry and get advice that helps with my current studies and future career path.”