Liphook school set for open morning

An independent school will be opening its doors to prospective families this month.

Highfield and Brookham School, a co-ed day and boarding school for children aged 2-13 on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, will be holding its latest open morning on Friday, November 22.

Visitors to the private school in Liphook, which feeds many of the country's top senior schools, including Charterhouse, Winchester, Marlborough, Cranleigh, Wellington and Radley, will get the chance to meet Head Suzannah Cryer and key members of her specialist teaching staff, as well as taking a tour of the school and its 175-acre grounds in the company of Year 8 pupils, the oldest cohort at the nursery, pre-prep and prep school.

Highfield and Brookham attracts pupils from across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, as well as London and the continent.

The open morning runs from 10.30am-12.30pm. To book, visit the school's website at highfieldandbrookham.co.uk.