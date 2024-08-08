Liphook school set for September open morning

By David Garlant
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:07 GMT
A thriving independent school in Liphook is looking forward to welcoming prospective families next month.

Highfield and Brookham School, a co-ed nursery, pre-prep and prep school set in 175 acres on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, is holding an open morning on Saturday, September 28, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Visitors to the day and boarding school, which feeds some of the country's top senior schools, will get the chance to chat with Highfield and Brookham Head Suzannah Cryer and members of her highly-skilled and dedicated teaching team, as well as take a tour of the school in the company of the school's oldest pupils.

Mrs Cryer said: "We're very proud of our school, not least our first-rate teachers, our skills-based curriculum, and our continued dedication to both the wellbeing of our children and staff and the environment. But we don't want you simply to take our word for it. If you're thinking about a new school for your child, come and see for yourself. We'd love to welcome you!"

To book a place, visit bit.ly/3QV031o.

