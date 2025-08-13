Little Barn Owls shortlisted for National Nursery Group of the Year Award 2025

With settings based across West Sussex, Little Barn Owls has become known for its unique blend of nurturing childcare and adventurous, nature-inspired learning. The nurseries incorporate forest school principles and hands-on farm experiences, giving children the chance to explore, discover, and develop through meaningful connections with the natural world.

The Nursery Group of the Year Award celebrates providers who deliver exceptional quality, innovation, and positive outcomes for children. Judges praised Little Barn Owls for its creative curriculum, dedicated staff, and strong emphasis on child wellbeing.

Founder and Director Hayley Peacock said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the consistency of quality we’ve not only maintained but continued to build on over the years. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and our 97% staff retention rate speaks volumes about the success of our unprecedented benefits scheme and in-house training and progression programme.

"We’re making early years not just a job, but a genuine, rewarding career choice for our team.”

Winners will be announced at the 2025 Nursery World Awards ceremony in London on September 27, where early years professionals from across the UK will gather to celebrate excellence in the sector.

If successful, this will mark yet another milestone for Little Barn Owls, cementing their place as leaders in innovative early years education — and proving that sometimes, the smallest learners can make the biggest impact.

