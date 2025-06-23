Little Common School celebrated for sustained excellence

High Achievement for All

Inspectors found that pupils consistently meet and exceed the school’s high expectations. The curriculum is “highly ambitious,” and staff are “expert in their teaching,” offering pupils precise feedback and ensuring they build knowledge over time.

“Staff ensure no child is left behind,” inspectors noted, highlighting the “exceptional support” provided for pupils with SEND. From Reception, children are “deeply engaged and highly motivated,” laying strong foundations in reading, writing, and social development.

Nick Wilkinson, Chair of Governors, said:

“This report reflects the heart and spirit of Little Common School—our commitment to nurturing every child, valuing every voice, and striving for excellence in all that we do. We are incredibly proud of our pupils and deeply appreciative of the dedication shown by our staff and families who make this such a special place to learn and grow.”

Exemplary Behaviour and Personal Development

Behaviour across the school is described as “exemplary.” Pupils follow clear routines and show respect for adults and one another. “Pupils are rightly proud of their school,” the report states. Initiatives like ‘Heroes of Little Common’ and pupil leadership roles help create a strong sense of community and responsibility.

The school’s personal, social, and health education programme was praised as “particularly strong,” developing pupils’ confidence, character, and resilience. “The environment is vibrant, respectful, and full of joy,” inspectors wrote. A rich programme of trips, performances, and cultural experiences complements classroom learning.

Mark Talbot, CEO of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust, added:

“Little Common School is a shining example of what can be achieved when a school community unites around shared values, high expectations, and a deep commitment to every child’s well-being and success. This report is a celebration of that shared vision—and of the remarkable young people at the centre of it.”

Parents also voiced strong support for the school. One parent shared, “Brilliant school. Everyone works so hard, and they are all appreciated.”

Headteacher Louise Moor commented: "We are proud that the inspection recognised what we see every day - a happy, ambitious school community where every child is known and supported to achieve their best"

New Nursery Opening – September 2025

In response to growing demand, Little Common School is excited to announce the opening of a brand-new nursery in September 2025. This addition will extend the school’s nurturing and high-quality early years provision to even more families.

Places are limited – parents and carers are encouraged to register their interest now to secure a spot on the waiting list.

1 . Contributed Pupils are happy and feel safe. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Children make a strong start from the beginning of Reception Year. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The curriculum is highly ambitious. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Educational trips and visits help pupils to remember the curriculum and build rich cultural experiences meaningfully. Photo: Submitted