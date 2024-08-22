Littlehampton Academy celebrates exam success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Littlehampton Academy team was delighted to see year 11 students return this morning to pick up their exam results.

After the pressure of the final assessments earlier this year, students were able to see how their efforts had paid off as they opened their envelopes.

The academy is thrilled to have seen significant increases on all the key measures including an 11% improvement in the number of students gaining strong passes at GCSE.

Principal, Sarah Pringle, said: “We are so proud of our students today. They have worked incredibly hard this year and have made the most of all the support and opportunities given to help them increase their achievements.

"There has been a great buzz in the academy today as students have been able to see the results of their perseverance and determination. We would also like to thank the parents and carers for being so supportive and students and staff as they have worked together to ensure students get the grades they need to continue into

"The College here at TLA or to other post-16 provision. We wish them all very best wishes for their continuing adventures, educational and otherwise!”

Students were keen to share their results with TLA staff and particularly praised the support they received from the year 11 pastoral team and teachers who had worked tirelessly with them all year, keeping them focused and positive as the exams approached.

Parents and carers accompanying the year 11s to collect their results were quick to praise the support received from the Learning Support team and the teachers providing additional intervention and personalised revision for them.

The overwhelming feeling at TLA this morning was one of a huge team effort being rewarded by happy students and improved results.