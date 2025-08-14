Littlehampton Academy College students achieve best ever results

Students and staff at The Littlehampton Academy College are today celebrating huge successes as they pick up their A Level and BTEC results.

The Academy has a proud record of students going on to further studies and students are once again taking up places at Universities, Colleges and workplaces across the country.

This year the College has seen a huge increase in the number of A*-B grades and in particular the number of A*-A grades resulting in the best ever results for the academy, with many students exceeding their target grades and the number going on to university rising by 60%.

Principal, Sarah Pringle, said: “We have had a wonderful morning celebrating with our students and their families as they have arrived to pick up their results.

"Our students have worked incredibly hard and taken full advantage of the teaching expertise and outstanding pastoral care they have been offered by support staff and teachers throughout their time here at TLA.

"Our College is a very close- knit community and it has been a tremendous pleasure and privilege to be able to share their success with them today. We wish them all every success in the future, wherever their education journey takes them next.”

Head of College, Ellie Wareham, said:

“We have had a fantastic academic year with our students. I have had the privilege to oversee this wonderful group and how they have taken guidance from our College team, kept focused on their studies, and grown as people throughout Year 13.

Littlehampton Academy College students celebrating record A level and BTEC results

"The outstanding results are a true testament to our students’ hard work and dedication to their studies. I am proud of each and every one of our students, and I am thrilled that such a positive year draws to a close with a well-earned headline results day.

"To our students, we wish you the very best of luck as you take everything you have gained from your time here into your futures.”

Year 13 student, Olivia Wiseman, who is off to Brighton and Sussex Medical School to study Medicine, said: ‘I feel relieved. I was so stressed, but I feel that it helped that Brighton Medical School knew me personally.

"I was told about Brighton Med by TLA and I attended the scheme since Year 9. I made myself well known in the big group, through that I could speak to the people like they are human, and they liked that about me. I have been supported by incredibly hard working teachers who put a lot of work into their course in their free time."

Year 13 student, Asal Latifi, who is off to University of Sussex to study Law with International Relations commented: "The last two years here have changed my mindset. I transferred to TLA College for a fresh start after beginning College elsewhere, and now I am going off to university.

"I am so grateful for the support. How did the little me that has been a refugee all my life not even knowing English and now she is going off to university? That is insane to me."