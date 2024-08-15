Littlehampton Academy College students celebrate top marks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students and staff at The Littlehampton Academy are today celebrating Sixth Form success as they pick up their A Level and Btec results.

The academy has a proud record of students going on to further studies and students are once again taking up places at universities, colleges and workplaces across the country.

This year the college has seen an increase in the number of A*-B grades and in particular the amount of A*-A grades.

Principal, Sarah Pringle, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate with our students here at TLA College today as they receive their A Level and Btec results.

Students from Littlehampton Academy College celebrate a huge increase in the top results.

"Our students here at TLA have always worked hard with the academy staff and we are hugely proud of their achievements. We wish them every success in their future endeavours and look forward to hearing from them over the coming years as they continue their education and workplace journeys.”

Head of College, Dane Morace-Court, said: “This year, our students have raised the bar and built further on the previous successes of our College. In particular, it is so encouraging to see so many more students achieving the top grades and I am all too aware of the time, effort, persistence and resilience necessary in their success. I am so deeply proud of them and wish them well for their future endeavours whether that be at university, apprenticeships, or the world of work.”

Year 13 student, James Daniel, who received A* in Mathematics, A in Physics and a Distinction* in Computing commented: "I am really pleased with my results, it’s a great feeling to know that all of my hard work over the last two years has paid off. In September I will be studying Cyber Security at the University of Portsmouth which I am really excited for!"

Year 13 student, Joel Bird, who is off to University of Bristol to study Film and TV, said: “Today was a day full of nerves but it turned into one of great excitement. I surpassed the grades I needed to get into my first choice university - something I was building towards throughout my time at the college.

James Daniel celebrated his acceptance to Portsmouth University with an A*, A and Distinction*.

"Over this year and with endless support from the college teachers, some of whom I’ve known for seven years, I have achieved this goal. I cannot express how grateful I am for the support and genuine kindness some of these teachers in particular have given my friends and I.

"Our celebration today is just as much theirs as it is ours."