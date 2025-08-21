Littlehampton Academy students celebrate rising exam results

Students at The Littlehampton Academy have been delighted to collect their results this morning, especially since there has been another significant rise of 4% in the number of students gaining their English and Maths grade 4+ at GCSE which allows them to access the sixth form and College courses they have chosen.

This continued success at TLA is a reflection of the way students have worked closely with teachers and support staff who ensured they had everything they needed to complete their exams and other assessments with confidence and resilience.

Principal, Sarah Pringle, said:“Our students have been absolute superstars this year! They thoroughly deserve these great results and it has been a real treat to celebrate with them this morning. We have had a lot of very happy young people opening their results envelopes with friends and family this morning which has created a lovely atmosphere at TLA today.

"This year group in particular had a challenging start to their secondary education, but they have more than made up for those disrupted years with their perseverance and determination to succeed. We are so proud of them!”

Head of Year 11, Emma Fairhurst, said: “Congratulations to all our Year 11 students on your GCSE results - each of you should be incredibly proud of your hard work, resilience, and achievements. It has been an absolute honour to be part of your journey, and I couldn’t be prouder of every single one of you. Enjoy this moment, take time to reflect on how far you have all come and let it propel you towards an incredibly successful future.”

Students were keen to share their results with TLA staff and particularly praised the support they received from the year 11 pastoral team and teachers who had worked tirelessly with them all year, keeping them focused and positive as the exams approached.

Parents and carers accompanying the year 11s to collect their results were quick to praise the support received from the Learning Support team and the teachers providing additional intervention and personalised revision for them. The overwhelming feeling at TLA this morning was one of a huge team effort being rewarded by happy students and improved results.

Year 11 Student Harvey Payne, said: “Upon opening my results I felt a wave of gratifying euphoria. It truly feels amazing to have signified that all the years of effort, from myself, the wonderful staff at TLA and pupils around you, paid off. I can't thank my peers and teachers enough for their guidance and support.”

Year 11 Student Abigail Boyle, said: “ I wasn’t sure what to expect before opening my results, but upon opening them I felt immense pride that all my hard work had paid off. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way. I am now really looking forward to starting my journey through the TLA College.”