St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, in London Road, Arundel, held a celebration on the school field organised by its friends group.

Children made their own crowns, corgis and flags, and enjoyed ice creams thanks to a £250 grant from Arundel Town Council that paid for them.

Head teacher Lucy Horne said: “One of our talented teachers, Keith Caws, adapted a few songs to fit in with the jubilee which all the children sang along to and we all stood for the national anthem.

“The children made flags and Reception class made crowns and their own corgi to walk. It was wonderful to celebrate both the jubilee and the school community coming together finally after the restrictions over the last two years.

"Our children in Reception and Year 1 have never experienced a whole school event like this so it was a brilliant way to be together as a school with children, staff, parents and grandparents. The field was full of people and so many families came along, we were overwhelmed with the amount!

“A fabulous afternoon of fun, singing and community and of course the added bonus of celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.”

Pupils at Summerlea Community Primary School in Windsor Drive, Rustington, wore red, white and blue, the School Pupil Council were presented with commemorative souvenir coins by Rustington Parish Council. They learned about the Queen and had a garden party in the afternoon.

Deputy head teacher Karla Strong said: “It was one of the first whole school events since the pandemic and children and staff were treated to some incredible home made crowns, fabulous singing, dancing and musical performances.“The school also wanted to thank and recognise the wider community, many of whom are volunteers, who have supported the school over the years by inviting them as VIP guests at the event. Year 5 children served tea and cake whilst the guests and the rest of the school celebrated.

"Summerlea Dance Squad had an opportunity to perform their 'Footloose' and 'Encanto' routines. The Glee choir performed 'Sing', written by Gary Barlow, and pupils who play instruments were given an opportunity to showcase their commitment.

"As a school we are really aware that these young performers have not been able to play to live audiences for some time; they get so much enjoyment from this. We think the Queen would have really enjoyed each one.”

