Littlehampton headteachers you might remember with fondness - according to our readers

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 12:59 BST

They were the people who shaped all of our futures – the head teachers of Littlehampton.

We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page.

And we had a great response with some wonderful names from the past brought up.

Here is a selection of the responses we received. If you want to give a shout out to a headteacher you remember with fondness, please use the comment section below.

We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page.
Megan Baker: “Mr Ball from Summerlea deserves a mention!”

Miffy Rendle: “Mr Butterworth – Littlehampton community school. He was a person that always there to help if you needed it.”

Joanne Hutchinson: “Mr Evea at Angmering was pretty cool as a head teacher.”

Debbie Hobbs: “Mr Weaver – Rustington county primary school.”

Emily Perry: “I remember Mr weaver he was amazing. Still can’t believe after all these years I’m now working at Rustington now.”

Juanita Angelson: “Mr Butterworth – Littlehampton community school. He was someone you could go to and he even remembered me many years after I left.”

Pam Paterson: “Mr Evans at Connaught.”

