Littlehampton headteachers you might remember with fondness - according to our readers
We wanted to know which headteachers in the town brought up great memories for our readers so we asked on our Facebook page.
And we had a great response with some wonderful names from the past brought up.
Here is a selection of the responses we received. If you want to give a shout out to a headteacher you remember with fondness, please use the comment section below.
Megan Baker: “Mr Ball from Summerlea deserves a mention!”
Miffy Rendle: “Mr Butterworth – Littlehampton community school. He was a person that always there to help if you needed it.”
Joanne Hutchinson: “Mr Evea at Angmering was pretty cool as a head teacher.”
Debbie Hobbs: “Mr Weaver – Rustington county primary school.”
Emily Perry: “I remember Mr weaver he was amazing. Still can’t believe after all these years I’m now working at Rustington now.”
Juanita Angelson: “Mr Butterworth – Littlehampton community school. He was someone you could go to and he even remembered me many years after I left.”
Pam Paterson: “Mr Evans at Connaught.”
