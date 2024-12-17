Littlehampton school becomes an academy

Summerlea Community Primary School has joined Schoolsworks Academy Trust, following its conversion to an academy.

The school, which is based in Rustington and supports 396 pupils and 63 staff, is the tenth addition to the Trust’s network of South Coast schools in West Sussex.

Summerlea began its conversion to an academy in 2023, initially taking part in Schoolsworks Associate Membership scheme. The programme offers single academies and maintained schools the opportunity to join for a term to explore what life is like as part of a multi-academy trust.

Schoolsworks has a track record of school improvement. The trust’s academy schools have been consistently praised by Ofsted with fourteen successive ‘good’ judgements and one ‘outstanding’ judgement.

Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “Adding a tenth school to our trust feels particularly special and we are excited to welcome the whole Summerlea community to our family of schools.

"Summerlea is on a rapid journey of improvement and its commitment to ensuring that its pupils achieve academically whilst enjoying a broad, rich and diverse wider curriculum – including its impressive range of extra-curricular clubs - is inspiring.”

Joe Todd, head teacher at Summerlea Community Primary School, added: “We’re so pleased to have joined the Schoolsworks family. Summerlea is a very special place for children to learn and grow, and we’re committed to ensuring we offer the very best to our pupils.

"It’s been impressive to see the success of a number of other Schoolsworks schools around us, and we’re looking forward to the extra layer of support the Schoolsworks team will provide to help us continue to drive forward with our improvement journey.”