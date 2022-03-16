The two workshops were facilitated by Albion in the Community staff, with support virtually from American Express colleague volunteers. One workshop sought to inspire and empower girls and young women to explore their strengths, passions and values, recognise and applaud their key attributes, and identify champions who can support them. The second workshop discussed what it means to be part of an inclusive community and encourages supportive attitudes and behaviours towards girls and young women.

As proud women’s team sponsor, American Express is giving 50 free tickets to the children participating in today’s workshops, to watch the women’s first team stars in action against Birmingham City next month.

In addition, American Express colleagues have been invited to an ‘Ambitious’ themed online panel event (9 March, 2022) with Amex senior leaders and special guest Hope Powell Women’s First Team Manager. Panellists will be answering questions on their career journeys and aspirations, how they support women’s ambition and the meaning of allyship. Launched in 2020, the Ambition Project is a global American Express colleague initiative focused on helping women embrace their ambition and pay it forward.

Year Six pupils at White Meadows Primary Academy took part in workshops to mark International Women's Day 2022

American Express Vice President, Nikki Edelman, said: “For International Women’s Day we’re proud to be supporting activities that raise awareness and help to level the playing field for girls and women. Our long-term partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion is built on a shared belief in the importance of diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to opening opportunities to those who really need them. Nurturing and celebrating female talent and ambition in our communities through our sponsorship of the women’s team and our educational work with AITC, is an important part of this commitment.”