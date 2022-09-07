Littlehampton uniform exchange expands as Biffa donates wheelie bins to widen collections
Collection points for unwanted school uniform in Littlehampton have been expanded to help more families as the cost of living crisis deepens.
Wick Action Group has been running the school uniform project for more than a year, launching it at Morrisons in Littlehampton in August 2021 before it was moved to Chilgrove House in Wick in February this year.
Now, Biffa has donated six wheelie bins to help the project expand and build up a greater choice of uniform for the monthly exchange events.
Mike Northeast, WAG member and Wick councillor, said: "As household budgets are being squeezed even harder, the cost of a child’s school uniform is an expense our uniform exchange project is there to help.
"So with Biffa’s kind donation of six wheelie bins, we have just opened more collection points where good-quality, clean, no longer wanted school uniform can be more conveniently deposited. We will then collect it, sort it and wash it ready for one of our uniform exchange events.”
Due to increasing demand, the WAG uniform exchange events at Chilgrove House will now be held more regularly, on the first Wednesday of the month from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Items are priced at 50p, with the money raised going to local schools.
Mike said: "On behalf of Wick Action Group, I would like to say a big thank you to Biffa for the timely donation of these bins because demand is certainly rising.
"For that reason, we are appealing to parents that if you have school uniform that is either outgrown or no longer wanted, please donate it by binning it in one of our new collection bins.
"Uniform for all schools in the Wick and Littlehampton catchment area is most welcome. We are getting quite a high demand for The Littlehampton Academy uniform, especially blazers. So, if there is wear left in it, don’t bin it for landfill, put it in one our new bins and we will recycle it to a new home where it is needed."
The bins are located at Morrisons Littlehampton, Wick Information Centre, The Wickbourne Centre, Chilgrove House and The Keystone Centre.
Marie Pattenden, senior administrator, said: "Biffa are pleased to be given the opportunity to help support such a worthy cause in our local community.”