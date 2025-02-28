Littlehampton's Lavina Norfolk Centre thanks The Jack Clavey Trust Fund

On behalf of the students and staff at The Lavinia Norfolk Centre, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for your incredibly generous donation to our Trust. Your contribution will enable us to purchase a superb piece of specialist equipment, namely a pool pod. This will make it possible for students who use wheelchairs to independently access the hydrotherapy pool, offering them freedom and empowerment as they lower themselves into the water without the need for assistance.

The students were absolutely thrilled to hear the news and are eagerly waiting the arrival and installation of the equipment so that they can start using it. We do hope you and your fellow Trustees can join us for the grand opening of the pool pod, where you will witness the joy and excitement on the students’ faces as they experience this new opportunity for the first time. Their smiles will be the best testament to the positive impact in the lives of these young people

The Jack Clavey Trust Fund.

The fund was established 30 years ago to benefit sport and leisure facilities in Angmering, and over the years, it has assisted many organisations. Local singers have got a new keyboard; footballers new shirts; the local Scouts a renovated clubhouse and car park. More recently, the Trust committed a £20k grant to help with the construction of a clubhouse for the Otters Football Club on Station Rd.

Presentation at The Lavina Norfolk Centre

Jack Clavey himself was a well-known West Sussex builder who was born in Angmering just before the First World War. He lived in Flint Cottage on Station Rd. and was a keen sportsman, playing football and cricket for local teams and golf at Ham Manor. He was passionate about his sport and about Angmering and when he died in 1996 he left a significant bequest to support sporting, recreational and leisure facilities in the village.

The Jack Clavey Trust has been a long-term supporter of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre. Mr Eric Holmes, local resident and Trustee of the Jack Clavey Trust said:

‘We are inspired by the work that Natalie and her team do here at the LNC and are thrilled to be able to help fund this access lift for the hydrotherapy pool. Every young person deserves the chance to enjoy life and reach their full potential and we are delighted to have the opportunity to help ensure that happens.’