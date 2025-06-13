Local employers show support for Chichester law students
At Friday’s Student Law Awards, the University’s law department awarded several students with prizes presented and sponsored by local firms including Pallant Chambers, Footner & Ewing and Stowe Family Law.
Dr Amy Elkington, Programme Leader in Law, said: “The University of Chichester law department extends its appreciation to Pallant Chambers, Stowe Family Law and Footner & Ewing, who generously sponsored this year’s University’s Student Law Awards. Their support plays a vital role in celebrating the achievements of outstanding law students and fostering the future of the legal profession.
“Through their sponsorship, these legal employers not only recognise academic excellence, but also demonstrate a strong commitment to the development of legal talent. Their contributions help to create lasting encouragement for students as they begin their professional journeys.”
Winners at the prize-giving event included Amelie French, winner of the Stowe Family Law Prize 2025 for highest achieving student. She said: “I am really grateful to everyone who has given me their time in order to support me.”
Katie Pratley-Smith won the Footner & Ewing Criminal Law Prize 2025 for her achievements in the criminal law module, and was awarded her prize by Chichester alumni Elisa Green, who graduated from the university with an LLB (Law) in 2022 and now works at Footner & Ewing as a solicitor apprentice and paralegal.
A representative from the law firm said: “Footner & Ewing LLP were delighted to present Katie with the University of Chichester’s Criminal Law Award. We are keen to support law students, and those developing in their legal careers, as they are the future of the legal profession.”
Lucy Gowan won the Pallant Chambers Student of the Year 2025 for her contribution in class, work ethic, contributions as student rep and participation in mooting.
Finally, Elliot Burgess won OUP Student of the Year 2025 for attendance and active contributions across all modules.
For more information about law courses at the University of Chichester, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/law.