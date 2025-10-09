Local MP visits Shoreham Academy to unveil Reflection Bench

School visited by local MP to promote positive mental health. The new bench was unveiled on the school grounds as part of initiative from ex-Tottenham Hotspur player’s ‘Legend on the Bench’ charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, students and staff at Shoreham Academy were delighted to welcome Tom Rutland MP, former footballer Micky Hazard, and other members of the local community to unveil a new Reflection Bench designed to encourage conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

Micky Hazard, whose long and successful career in football saw him play for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, co-founded the charity ‘Legend on the Bench’ together with his sister Michelle. The charity aims to connect people to mental health support by installing Reflection Benches across the UK. These benches include a QR code where people can quickly access resources and seek help if they are struggling, and the new bench at Shoreham Academy is the first to be installed in a school in the Southeast of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair gave a special assembly to Year 10 students at the school, and, after an insightful talk and Q&A session, the school came together to unveil the school’s very own bench on the school grounds. For this, they were also joined by local MP, Tom Rutland.

Shoreham Academy unveil new Reflection Bench

The bench was funded through a local community effort, led by women’s walking mental health support group, Freyja’s Calling. Freyja’s Calling, whose members include Shoreham Academy’s Assistant Principal Claire Joyce and parents of the school, raised over £7,000 by walking 27 miles across the South Downs, starting and finishing at the school.

Tom Rutland, MP for Worthing and Shoreham, said:

"It is so important to recognise the mental health struggles young people can experience and make sure they have the support they need, so it was a real pleasure to attend what was a moving assembly and unveiling of the mental health bench at Shoreham Academy. I am so impressed by the fundraising efforts of everyone involved – including Shoreham Academy teachers - that have enabled this to happen and encourage everyone to speak to a friend and seek support if they’re experiencing mental ill health."

Micky Hazard, co-founder of ‘Legend on the Bench’, said of this visit to the academy: "The bench now stands as a visible and permanent symbol of Shoreham Academy’s commitment that does not go unnoticed. The school’s leadership and openness in embracing such a project was praised throughout the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School joined by local MP, Tom Rutland, and Micky Hazard, co-founder of 'Legend on the Bench' charity to unveil new bench.

"To Bernie Cartwright and Claire Joyce, the heart and soul behind this project, your passion and drive have brought something truly meaningful to life. Everything good that comes your way is thoroughly deserved. To the Freyjas, your bubbly personalities, strong character and tireless dedication to causes like this make you true superstars.

"To Shoreham Academy: thank you for welcoming this initiative and demonstrating outstanding commitment to the wellbeing of your students. To the Mind Charity: thank you for your time, effort and commitment - it is very much appreciated."

Jim Coupe, Principal at Shoreham Academy, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our visitors to Shoreham Academy for the unveiling of our Reflection Bench. The wellbeing of all our students and staff is our top priority, and it is crucial that our young people have a space where they can go to think and reflect and know who they can talk to for advice and guidance.

“Many thanks to all those across our school community who helped to bring this initiative to our school through their superb fundraising efforts, as well as to our special guests who joined us today.”