Local school children get crafty for new care home

Students from Clapham and Patching C of E Primary School were invited by Care UK to get creative with drawings around the theme, ‘who do you care about?’ The artwork is now on display on the hoardings surrounding Ayton House on Shepherds View as the care home begins to take shape.

The multi-million-pound purpose-built care home, which will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 70 older people in Angmering, is due to open in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin Daley, development project manager for Care UK, said: “We were delighted to be able to collaborate with Clapham and Patching C of E Primary School on a lovely art project to brighten up our hoardings.

Justin Daley with children from Clapham and Patching C of E Primary School

“It was great to welcome the children to see their pictures displayed and we look forward to working with the school on future projects.”

Justine Chubb, the head of school & designated safeguarding lead, added: “The school plays an important part in the life of the local community, and we were pleased to assist Care UK in decorating their hoardings. The children had a great time creating the artwork and loved seeing it displayed for everyone to appreciate.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while promoting independence, Ayton House will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.