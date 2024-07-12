London Gatwick hosts work experience for school students for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of 28 school students from the local area took part in work experience at London Gatwick for the very first time.

The students’ week (July 8-12) was focused on understanding early career opportunities at the airport, recognising the importance of essential skills in the workplace and learning how to contribute towards a more sustainable future.

London Gatwick hosted students from every Crawley secondary school, aged 14-15, who learnt communication skills, put together group presentations and listened to panel discussions by employees from different areas across the airport, from marketing and airline development to finance and passenger operations.

In addition to workplace and life skills, the students, who came from eight local schools, were taken on behind the scenes tours of the airport, including the airfield, fire station and the terminals.

Sustainability is key at London Gatwick and the students also engaged in a biodiversity session, which included a habitat talk and a seed bomb workshop.

Melanie Wrightson, stakeholder engagement manager, London Gatwick said: “We are thrilled to have offered local school children such a fantastic opportunity this week.

“It was clear to see how much the students enjoyed themselves and experienced the breadth of career opportunities at London Gatwick.

“The week itself was supported by more than 100 colleagues involved in the planning and hosting activities.

“Many activities took place in our STEM centre (Science Technology Engineering and Maths), a bespoke, hands-on space to engage and teach school children across the region about STEM and aviation.

“A diverse and skilled pipeline of local talent is critical to a healthy labour market and London Gatwick’s future growth.

“It’s imperative we promote the opportunities the airport has to offer from a young age.

“This work experience week is just one of the many ways we are engaging with schools, which includes a regular flow of activities at our STEM centre and an extensive package of career-related support and outreach in local schools.”