London Metropolitan Orchestra record video game score at Chichester Tech Park

The University of Chichester hosted the London Metropolitan Orchestra in April as they recorded the score to a new video game.

The music, which was composed by Chichester’s Professor of Film, TV and Games Composition Stephen Baysted, will be the soundtrack to Project Motor Racing, a AAA racing simulation game due to be released later in 2025.

The score has been 18 months in the making, and recently players from one of the world's leading scoring orchestras - the London Metropolitan Orchestra – recorded it in Stage One at the Tech Park, including Susan Legg soloing on piano and vocals.

Stephen said: “I am delighted to be both composer and audio director on this title. For this score we had 50 strings and 17 brass - very large forces that befit the dramatic and epic scale of the music I've written. I am always trying to immerse the player in the world of motorsport and my goal with this score was to place the game player right in the driving seat and give them that experience of being a real racing driver with all that that entails, including all the risks and physical sensations.”

Stephen Baysted speaking to members of the London Metropolitan Orchestra

The world-class facilities at the Bognor Regis campus’s Tech Park are no stranger to film, TV and game score recordings: Will Smith's Apple TV+ show Emancipation was recorded there, as were numerous episodes of Matthew Slater's Endeavour and Grace scores.

Stephen continued: “The beauty of recording here at the Tech Park is the sound of the studio - it's fantastic. Many now regard our sound stage as the third London scoring studio. And I am always delighted to be able to give my BA Audio Production and MA Film Composition students the opportunity to work alongside me and my music department team on these events. As working professionals, we are able to give our students unique opportunities like this.

Project Motor Racing was developed by Straight 4 Studios Ltd and Giants Software and will be released on PC, XBox and Playstation 5.

For more information about creative industries degrees at the University of Chichester, go to www.chi.ac.uk/creative-industries.